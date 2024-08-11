e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Increased to $223.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $220.00 to $223.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ELF. Truist Financial increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Baird R W raised e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $217.64.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 14.4 %

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $27.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,408,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $88.47 and a 52 week high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at $37,538,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,538,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,814,087.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,402,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,390 shares of company stock worth $18,264,873 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $801,693,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $133,940,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,611,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $61,299,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 81.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 468,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after buying an additional 210,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

