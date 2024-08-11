e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $240.00 at Robert W. Baird

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.23% from the company’s previous close.

ELF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baird R W upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.64.

Shares of ELF stock traded down $27.12 on Friday, reaching $160.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,408,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,412. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $88.47 and a 1 year high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.43.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $7,944,586.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,843,048.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $7,944,586.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,667 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,048.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,264,873 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

