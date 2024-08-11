E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $573.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.65 million. E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 39.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

Shares of SSP stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $2.37. 870,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,173. E.W. Scripps has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $202.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.79.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

About E.W. Scripps

(Get Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.