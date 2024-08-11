Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $61.51

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.51 and traded as low as $61.00. Eisai shares last traded at $61.51, with a volume of 331,800 shares changing hands.
Eisai Trading Down 2.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.51.
Eisai Company Profile
Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.
