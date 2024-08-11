Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41-4.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.880-0.960 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELAN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.57.

NYSE ELAN traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,922,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,853. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William F. Doyle acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $254,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,083.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

