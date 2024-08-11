ELIS Price Down 0% Over Last Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and $10.00 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02889257 USD and is down -15.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $109,771.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

