ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $6.00 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, ELIS has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and $93,253.39 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010499 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,511.39 or 0.97075126 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007600 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012003 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02889257 USD and is down -15.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $109,771.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

