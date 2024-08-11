Ellington Credit (EARN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ellington Credit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ellington Credit Stock Performance

Shares of EARN stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.43 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.89. Ellington Credit has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68.

Ellington Credit Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.10%. Ellington Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 331.03%.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ellington Credit in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

About Ellington Credit

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

