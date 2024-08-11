Embecta Corp. (EMBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.

Embecta has a payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Embecta to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Shares of EMBC opened at $15.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $887.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. Embecta has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $22.16.

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $272.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.44 million. Embecta had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Embecta will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

