Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.111-1.116 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. Embecta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.300-2.350 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th.
Embecta Stock Performance
Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $272.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.44 million. Embecta had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Embecta will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Embecta Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.59%.
Embecta Company Profile
Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.
