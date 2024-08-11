Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Down 15.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EBS traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $7.09. 3,601,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,489. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $371.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.35). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 47.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $254.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $61,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,919 shares of company stock worth $75,831. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 22.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 32,706.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 460,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emergent BioSolutions

(Get Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.