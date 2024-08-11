Empower Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1,119.70 (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 11th. Empower has a total market capitalization of $1,119.70 and $3.28 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empower token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Empower has traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Empower Profile

Empower was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. The official website for Empower is mpwr.clubrare.xyz.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.00005408 USD and is down -36.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $9.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

