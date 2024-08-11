Enegra (EGX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $366,148.70 (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. During the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion and $366,148.70 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for about $200.74 or 0.00333039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Enegra (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) was first traded on August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.55292522 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $348,140.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enegra (EGX) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enegra (EGX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

