Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.54% from the company’s current price.

EFXT has been the topic of several other reports. Acumen Capital upgraded Enerflex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Enerflex alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Enerflex

Enerflex Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EFXT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. 213,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,512. The firm has a market cap of $731.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.01. Enerflex has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enerflex

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerflex by 17,674.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Enerflex by 117.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Enerflex by 24.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.