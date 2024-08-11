Energi (NRG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $611,430.78

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Energi has a market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $611,430.78 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0764 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00035238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011695 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008351 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 79,727,458 coins and its circulating supply is 79,727,543 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.