Enjin Coin 1-Day Volume Reaches $11.51 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $223.92 million and approximately $11.51 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.
Enjin Coin Token Profile
Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,826,845,105 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,665,805,656 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog.
