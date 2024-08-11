Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BNP Paribas currently has $144.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $120.00.

ENPH has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.96.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

ENPH opened at $107.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.32 and its 200 day moving average is $115.20. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.