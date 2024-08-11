Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Senior Officer Buys C$33,630.00 in Stock

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Gray purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,630.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Michael Gray purchased 11,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.29 per share, with a total value of C$25,173.50.

Shares of ESI opened at C$2.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$421.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.09. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.94 and a 12 month high of C$3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.70.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

