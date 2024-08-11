Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Senior Officer Buys C$33,630.00 in Stock

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Gray purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,630.00.
Michael Gray also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 9th, Michael Gray purchased 11,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.29 per share, with a total value of C$25,173.50.
Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of ESI opened at C$2.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$421.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.09. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.94 and a 12 month high of C$3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Ensign Energy Services
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.
