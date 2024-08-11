Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

EPD stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 219,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 24.5% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 9,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 59.9% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 169,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

