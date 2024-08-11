Envista (NYSE:NVST) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NVST. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Envista from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Envista from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.14.

NVST traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.18. 4,447,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.31. Envista has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $633.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Envista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,534,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 953.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,931,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,581,000 after buying an additional 3,558,031 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter worth $53,412,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter worth $54,931,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,262,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,786 shares during the period.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Further Reading

