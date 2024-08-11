EOS Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.01 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 11th. EOS has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $53.71 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000796 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001580 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000554 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

