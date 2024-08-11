EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Cut to $240.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s current price.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,592. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.95. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 33.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,466,000 after purchasing an additional 85,883 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth about $10,565,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 164.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 21,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

