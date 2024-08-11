Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at Haywood Securities

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Haywood Securities from C$12.75 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

EQX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$9.43.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold stock traded down C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.88. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90.

In related news, Director Lenard Boggio sold 52,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.62, for a total value of C$401,886.42.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.