Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ADC Therapeutics SA’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.04) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.16). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ADC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share.

ADCT has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

ADC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADCT opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. ADC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $220.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.59.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $272,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,124,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,995,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,516,062.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

