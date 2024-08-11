Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SoundThinking, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSTI)

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for SoundThinking in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on SoundThinking from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Shares of SoundThinking stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $182.39 million, a PE ratio of -44.56 and a beta of 1.21. SoundThinking has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in SoundThinking by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in SoundThinking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 41,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,841 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

