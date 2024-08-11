ERC20 (ERC20) Trading Down 3.7% This Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $21.89 million and approximately $9.81 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010551 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,811.94 or 0.98210690 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007692 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011962 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01939834 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.