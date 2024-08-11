ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2024

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1177 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA HDLB opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $13.46.

About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN

(Get Free Report)

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B (HDLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks 2x leveraged exposure to an index, compounded monthly, of 40 stocks that have been culled from a list of the 1,000 largest US firms based primarily on high dividends and low volatility.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB)

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.