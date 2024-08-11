ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1177 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA HDLB opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $13.46.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN
