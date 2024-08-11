Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 393 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $15,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,753. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.12 and its 200-day moving average is $109.89. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $117.26.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.