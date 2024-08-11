Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $354.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,975. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14. The company has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $369.99 and a 200 day moving average of $349.86.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

