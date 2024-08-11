Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 545 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Legacy Trust increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CL traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,646,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,793. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $104.15. The firm has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.49 and its 200 day moving average is $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.