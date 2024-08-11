Evanson Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,378 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.6% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.3% in the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 9,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.39. 13,549,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,609,316. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.46 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $738,039.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,808 shares of company stock worth $25,586,650 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

