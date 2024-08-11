Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 442.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 756,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,260,000 after acquiring an additional 567,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,772,000 after acquiring an additional 21,068 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.81. 1,441,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,063. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.61. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $78.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

