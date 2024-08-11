Evanson Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $50.85. The stock had a trading volume of 63,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $57.31.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

