Evanson Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,615,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,410 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 5.1% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $66,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAX stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.03. 386,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,213. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

