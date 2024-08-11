Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 36,963 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 243,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFGR. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFGR stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.84. 154,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,283. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

