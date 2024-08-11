Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 1,308 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5,631.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 22,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.95. 1,087,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,865. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.25. The company has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $184.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

