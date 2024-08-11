Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 797 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.46. 5,041,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,589,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.31. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

