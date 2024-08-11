Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 84 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,328,000 after purchasing an additional 63,240 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,317,000 after buying an additional 34,276 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 304,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Tlwm raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 290,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 266,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $303.68. 299,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,958. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $233.54 and a twelve month high of $322.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $309.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.16.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

