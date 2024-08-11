Evercore ISI Cuts Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target to $360.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $405.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MDGL. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $382.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $343.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL traded down $6.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $237.00. 483,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $299.98. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of -0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.98.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.55) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146280.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -27.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total transaction of $4,787,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 413,362 shares in the company, valued at $87,996,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total transaction of $4,787,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 413,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,996,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,425 shares of company stock worth $6,129,127. 23.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 44,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 25,388 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 198.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $414,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

