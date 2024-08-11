Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVOK traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 116.75% and a negative return on equity of 4,908.09%.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

