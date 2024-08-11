Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.92.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $12.04 on Friday, reaching $130.01. 6,092,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,472. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.50.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foresight Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,231,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 186,289 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $132,851,000 after buying an additional 135,973 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,286 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,376,000 after buying an additional 16,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,281 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

