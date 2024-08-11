Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.92.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $12.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.01. 6,092,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,472. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,346,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $334,632,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 414.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,512,000 after buying an additional 552,831 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Expedia Group by 88.8% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 753,260 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $94,903,000 after buying an additional 354,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,976,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

