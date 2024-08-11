Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s current price.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

EXPE stock traded up $12.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,092,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.31 and a 200 day moving average of $129.50. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $645,346,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $334,632,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 414.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $94,512,000 after purchasing an additional 552,831 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Expedia Group by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 753,260 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,903,000 after purchasing an additional 354,389 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,976,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

