Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Upgraded by JMP Securities to “Outperform”

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Expensify from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.63.

Shares of Expensify stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,346,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,063. The company has a market capitalization of $181.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. Expensify has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $4.85.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The company had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 12,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $25,345.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,235,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,407,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Expensify news, Director Timothy L. Christen purchased 19,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 122,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,392.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 12,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $25,345.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,235,904 shares in the company, valued at $6,407,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 226,960 shares of company stock worth $326,906 and have sold 668,284 shares worth $1,116,086. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expensify by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 66,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Expensify by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 129,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 476,687 shares during the period. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Expensify by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

