Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires 4,997 Shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the quarter. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 1.61% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 183,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 305,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000.
Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FYLD stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $25.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,226 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.78. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $260.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69.
Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Profile
The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.
