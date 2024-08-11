Fermata Advisors LLC Buys 3,688 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664,300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,465,000 after buying an additional 1,384,833 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,046,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,025,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,493 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.82. 1,753,467 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.73.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

