Fermata Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Fermata Advisors LLC lowered its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGE. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 160,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,149,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 74,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 52,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC boosted its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 50,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Price Performance

AVGE stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,103. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $72.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.50. The company has a market capitalization of $346.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94.

About Avantis All Equity Markets ETF

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

