Fermata Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,376 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $144,269,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $124,066,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,501,000 after acquiring an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,441,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,236,060. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $229.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

