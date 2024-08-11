Fermata Advisors LLC Has $22.15 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 6,717.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,703 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 5.1% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $22,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,504 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,865,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,374,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,971,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,203,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,548,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,316. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.