Fermata Advisors LLC Has $3.52 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.20. 804,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,958. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.71. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $109.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

